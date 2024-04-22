SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,804,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 3,606,929 shares.The stock last traded at $46.45 and had previously closed at $47.35.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after purchasing an additional 922,508 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,958,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

