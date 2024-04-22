SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 2.39% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $25,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUS. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,871. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.11. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $145.77.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.