SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 118,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 133,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. 1,582,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,617. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

