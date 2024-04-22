SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,222,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,812 shares.The stock last traded at $39.12 and had previously closed at $39.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $81,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

