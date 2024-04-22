Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.81.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.82. 1,314,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,581. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.16 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $128.67 and a twelve month high of $313.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.97.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

