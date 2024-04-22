Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.08

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.08 and last traded at $65.07, with a volume of 394318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

