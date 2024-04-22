SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.13. SSR Mining shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 1,195,085 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SSR Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

