Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.18) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 900 ($11.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.83) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 964.67 ($12.01).

STAN opened at GBX 667.20 ($8.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 654.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 650.65. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.15), for a total value of £264,829.60 ($329,677.08). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

