Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 926.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 964.67 ($12.01).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAN shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.83) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 850 ($10.58) to GBX 900 ($11.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 24,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.28), for a total transaction of £160,271.65 ($199,516.56). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 663.40 ($8.26) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 654.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 650.65. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.11) and a one year high of GBX 766.60 ($9.54). The stock has a market cap of £17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 793.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

