Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.96. 2,206,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,373,448. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

