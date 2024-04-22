Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.18. 8,558,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,427,427. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

