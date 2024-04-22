Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

