Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1,234.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,592,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.91%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

