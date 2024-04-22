Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 3,854 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 338,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.17 on Monday, hitting $213.54. 434,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.08.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

