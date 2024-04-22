Stephens Consulting LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.19. 8,447,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,189. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

