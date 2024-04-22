Stephens Consulting LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2,122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,393. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

