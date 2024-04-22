Stephens Consulting LLC Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,277,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,439,000 after buying an additional 7,271,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,421,000 after buying an additional 3,438,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,273,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,449,000 after buying an additional 744,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. 22,891,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

