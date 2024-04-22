Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 163 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 823,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $797,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ILCV stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,247. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $899.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.