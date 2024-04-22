Stephens Consulting LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 228.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,104.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,362,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,303. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $30.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.66.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

