Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 627470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$62.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

