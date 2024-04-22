Stevanato Group’s (STVN) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €33.63 ($35.77).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €26.89 ($28.61). The stock had a trading volume of 153,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €23.00 ($24.47) and a one year high of €36.30 ($38.62). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.55.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,557,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,190 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 327,960 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after purchasing an additional 794,391 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,423,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 559,070 shares in the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.