Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $39.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after buying an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

