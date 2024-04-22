Stifel Nicolaus Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $115.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $1,030,715.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 811,058 shares of company stock valued at $68,674,574. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

