Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 130,051 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,051 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after buying an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,106,000 after buying an additional 148,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,026,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,126,000 after buying an additional 209,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NEE stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.23. 6,458,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,795,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

