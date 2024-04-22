Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,518 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $495.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,151,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.20. The firm has a market cap of $457.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.