Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 35,537 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,537 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $22,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,484,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,204,305. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

