Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 7,096 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.5% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $69,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.20 on Monday, reaching $502.73. 2,160,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,354. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.52 and a 200 day moving average of $479.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.