Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 9,593 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $49,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.04. 7,877,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,174,888. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

