Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $37.68 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $37,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.47. 17,300,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,295,988. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.09.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

