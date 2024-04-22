Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,853,183.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,853,183.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,027.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392,501 shares of company stock worth $666,506,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.28.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $482.47. 10,810,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,070,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

