StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $29.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. CVD Equipment has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $11.70.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVD Equipment
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.