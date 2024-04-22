StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

HAYN stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

