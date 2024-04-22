StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 1.6 %

TXMD stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

