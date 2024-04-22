StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

