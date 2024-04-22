StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

About Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

