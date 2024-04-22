StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
