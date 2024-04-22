StockNews.com Lowers Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Eltek Stock Performance
Shares of ELTK opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -1.84. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eltek will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
