StockNews.com Lowers Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of ELTK opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of -1.84. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Eltek had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 13.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eltek will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELTK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

