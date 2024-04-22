StockNews.com Lowers Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.28.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $801.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

