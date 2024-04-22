StockNews.com Upgrades Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Centrus Energy stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.39. Centrus Energy has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.48.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 291,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 72,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 337.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

