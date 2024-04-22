Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $10.02 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $697.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stratasys by 560.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

