Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCR. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.57.

TSE SCR traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.62. The company had a trading volume of 17,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,747. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.04. Strathcona Resources has a 52 week low of C$20.16 and a 52 week high of C$34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.09). Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$869.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Strathcona Resources will post 4.4259502 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Robert J. Morgan acquired 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

