Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,738 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AMD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,310,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,020,172. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.24. The stock has a market cap of $238.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

