Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Shares of HD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.59. 876,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,473. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.88. The company has a market cap of $332.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

