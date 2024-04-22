Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.34

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.28, with a volume of 1575546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

