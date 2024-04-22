SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading Up 6.5%

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY)’s share price was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 524,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 814,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Get SunOpta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SunOpta

SunOpta Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $752.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $181.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 22.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,743,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 1,546,567 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 709,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 1,706.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 650,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 614,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.