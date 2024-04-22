Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $721.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,889,483. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $956.38 and its 200-day moving average is $551.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

