Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.04

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 1342784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.19 ($0.04).

Surface Transforms Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of £11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.16.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

