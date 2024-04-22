Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,114,430 shares of company stock worth $275,636,670 over the last three months. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

