Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lowered by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Sysco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 274,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,531,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,875. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

