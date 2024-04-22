Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Team by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 83.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

