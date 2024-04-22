Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Team (NYSE:TISIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 79.77% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 20,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,313 shares of company stock worth $338,516. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Team by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 83.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.