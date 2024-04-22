TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.34.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 210.17 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.34. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after buying an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

